Cook, Ruth Nevelezer

TULLY: Age 83 years, passed away after a long illness on October 23, 2018 in Syracuse, NY. Ruth was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, George O. Cook of Otisco, NY; her daughter, Nancy (Cook) Lajoie, of Tully, NY; her son Ronald (Cindy) Cook of Holland, PA; her granddaughter Andrea Lajoie of Hector, NY; her granddaughter Melissa (Paul) Woodward of Collegeville, PA; her granddaughter Danielle Cook of Holland, PA; her sister Esther (Nevelezer) Deys of Palmyra, NY. Ruth is best known for her welcoming smile behind the counter of Cook’s Recreation in Otsico, NY, where she worked during her retirement years with her husband George Cook. Previously, Ruth was employed by the Tully Central School District as the District Treasurer. To her family, she was the warm heart that offered love and care to everyone. Ruth loved to sing, play with her grandchildren, host family dinners, and rock on her patio swing in the backyard. Calling hours will be held at Hartwell Funeral Home in Tully, NY on Sunday, October 28, 2018 from 2-5 p.m. There will be a private funeral and burial on Monday October 29, 2018. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to support Alzheimers and Dementia research and family support groups.