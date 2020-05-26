Cooley, Jane A.

NORTH ROSE: Age 76, of, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Lyons, June 18, 1943, daughter of the late Albert and Mildered Lindner. Prior to retirement, she was employed at IEC, Parker in Clyde, a lunch lady in Clyde, and worked at Wayne County Head Start. She enjoyed walking her dog Autumn, visiting and talking with everyone. Spending time with her Grandkids. Listening to her wind chimes blowing in the wind, feeding the birds, cookouts with family, and loved garage sailing with her friends. She is survived by her husband, Clifford, son, Jeff (Laura) Wigfield of Lyons, step son’s, Nicholas (Jennifer) Cooley of Clyde, and, Chris Cooley of Mississippi, grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jordon, Jayden, and, Cassidy, several cousins, and best friends, Gail Langdon, Judy Frazer, Anna Frazer, and Keith Frazer. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside will take place at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com