MARION: Entered into rest on February 15, 2021 at the age of 53. Predeceased by son, Luke, brother, Scott; survived by wife, Katherine (Kittle) Cooley; children, Kate Cooley, Rachel (Jake) Crerand, Faith Cooley; stepchildren, Nick, Leah, Emily and Sam; granddaughter, Ellie; parents, Sandra Cooley and Jack (Barb) Cooley; sisters, Tina Cooley and Jennifer (Kevin) Blumberg; brothers, Jeffrey (Bridgette) Cooley, Joshua (Jennifer) Cooley; several nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com