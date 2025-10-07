Coomber, Helen M. (McCormack, Switzer)

FAIRPORT/NEWARK: Helen M. Coomber (McCormack, Switzer) passed away on Sat., Oct. 4, 2025 at the age of 96. Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4pm on Sun., Oct. 12 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A memorial mass will be offered at 10am on Mon., Oct. 13 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Newark, NY. All are invited to a gathering at Arbor Ridge Lodge, Fellows Rd., Fairport, NY following the mass. Private burial will be in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Please consider donations in Helen’s memory to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450 or to St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513.

Helen’s faith was important to her and she had been a longtime member of St. Michaels Church. She had a soft spot for animals and welcomed them all into her home. Helen and her late husband Paul “Grandpa Jake” were a match made in heaven and especially enjoyed their time wintering in Florida.

Helen is predeceased by her parents Richard and Maud Everill McCormack; husband Paul Coomber; 5 sisters and 5 brothers. She is survived by her daughters Mary Ann (Thomas Hart) Baumgartner, Carol (Stan) Sadlowski, Kris (Phil) Tinklepaugh; sons John (Sally) Switzer and Paul (April) Switzer; step-children Douglas (Cindy) Coomber, Jeffrey (Marilyn) Coomber, John (Anita ) Coomber, Pamela (Bruce) Caryl and Tracy Ohara; grandchildren Sarah, Nicki, Hank, Elizabeth, Kris, Melanie, Chip, Adam, Vinny, Lisa, Joey and Bryan and 22 great-grandchildren.

