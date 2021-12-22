Powered by Dark Sky
December 22, 2021
Cooney, Roger G.

December 22, 2021

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on December 20, 2021 at age 86.

Predeceased by his wife, Carol Cooney; special friend: Nancy Sawyer; parents: Roy and Helen Cooney; sisters: Pearl Eaton and Eleanor Collier.

Survived by his son: Roger M. Cooney; sister: Arlene Hubright; step children: Karel (Karen); Todd (Theresa) and Bruce Ambroz and Ellen (Craig) Hall; “special family” Olen and Sharon Youngman and Laurie Eaton and their families; many loving nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Per Roger’s wishes, all services will be private.  Burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Roger can be made to the Pultneyville United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Recent Obituaries

Recent Obituaries

Salerno, Paul J.

 CLYDE: Paul J. Salerno, 69, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends and Family may call from 4 – 6 P.M. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde, NY 14433. Covid-19 precautions will be observed and face masks will be required. Paul […]

