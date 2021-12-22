Cooney, Roger G.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on December 20, 2021 at age 86.

Predeceased by his wife, Carol Cooney; special friend: Nancy Sawyer; parents: Roy and Helen Cooney; sisters: Pearl Eaton and Eleanor Collier.

Survived by his son: Roger M. Cooney; sister: Arlene Hubright; step children: Karel (Karen); Todd (Theresa) and Bruce Ambroz and Ellen (Craig) Hall; “special family” Olen and Sharon Youngman and Laurie Eaton and their families; many loving nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Per Roger’s wishes, all services will be private. Burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Roger can be made to the Pultneyville United Methodist Church.

