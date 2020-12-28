Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 28th 2020, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
It's Babies in Review time! Submit your baby photos today!

Cooper, Della

by WayneTimes.com
December 28, 2020

LYONS: Della died Wednesday December 23,2020 , there will be a celebration of life later in the spring, at the convenience of the family. Della was born in Lyons, March 21, 1951. She worked at FLDDSO for nearly 30 yrs. She moved to New Hampshire & returned to Lyons in 2006. She worked at Lyons Elementary School Cafeteria until 2011. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, & VFW, in Lyons for many years. Survived by her parents Doris & Melvin Briggs, sisters Deanne (Ken) Giljam , Dorothy (Richard) Baker, Debbe (Karl) George , Denise (Gary) LeClair. Brothers, James Bannatyne, & Dennis (Terri) Briggs. Stepdaughters, Michelle (Brett) Norton, Wendy (Mike) Morrocco, several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her husband Gerald in February 2018. Arrangements by Boeheim- Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William, St., Lyons. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Cooper, Della

LYONS: Della died Wednesday December 23,2020 , there will be a celebration of life later in the spring, at the convenience of the family. Della was born in Lyons, March 21, 1951. She worked at FLDDSO for nearly 30 yrs. She moved to New Hampshire & returned to Lyons in 2006. She worked at Lyons […]

Read More
Topping, Carlton “Corky”

LYONS: Corky’s heart took its last beat on December 21, 2020 and the Angels came to take him home to Jesus. Corky was born on March 27, 1956 in Lyons, NY to Patricia & Robert Topping. He attended North Rose Wolcott School and graduated in 1974. He worked in Quality Control his whole life. He will sadly be missed […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square