Cooper, Della

LYONS: Della died Wednesday December 23,2020 , there will be a celebration of life later in the spring, at the convenience of the family. Della was born in Lyons, March 21, 1951. She worked at FLDDSO for nearly 30 yrs. She moved to New Hampshire & returned to Lyons in 2006. She worked at Lyons Elementary School Cafeteria until 2011. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, & VFW, in Lyons for many years. Survived by her parents Doris & Melvin Briggs, sisters Deanne (Ken) Giljam , Dorothy (Richard) Baker, Debbe (Karl) George , Denise (Gary) LeClair. Brothers, James Bannatyne, & Dennis (Terri) Briggs. Stepdaughters, Michelle (Brett) Norton, Wendy (Mike) Morrocco, several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her husband Gerald in February 2018. Arrangements by Boeheim- Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William, St., Lyons. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com