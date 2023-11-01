Cooper, Katherine M.  

PALMYRA: Katherine "Kathy", age 75, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, October 28, 2023 surrounded by her family. Kathy was born in Canandaigua, NY on October 28, 1948. She is predeceased by her parents, Ed and Mary Murray; brother, Danny; and brother-in-law Randy VerDow. Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, George; sons Mark (Susan), Peter, David (Ann), and John (Mallory); loving grandchildren, Jordan, Delaney, Evan, Hunter, Alexis, and Kiley; sisters and brothers, Mary VerDow, Patrick (Nancy) Murray, Michael Murray, and Sharon (Ray) Hall; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Kathy graduated from Newark High School in the class of 1967. She went to work in the offices of Hallagan’s Manufacturing in Newark, NY. Kathy and George were married on Saturday, July 11, 1970, two weeks after George’s return home from Vietnam. They moved to Georgia for a year, and a half, before returning to New York and settling in Palmyra to start a family. Four boys soon followed in the years 1972, 1975, 1977 and 1979. After raising her boys, she returned to the work force and was employed for many years by the Newark Family Dental Practice until joining George in retirement. Kathy always loved photography (as long as she was behind the camera). Her photos were regularly entered into the Palmyra Canaltown Days and the Wayne County Fair contests having earned several awards for her art and recognition of her having a good eye. She spent many years involved in the local community, having spent time with the Cub Scouts, The Palmyra Community Center Board of Directors, and as chairperson of Publicity for the Palmyra Canaltown Days. Above all, Kathy was devoted to her family as a loving, selfless, protective matriarch who relished the many roles she carried in life. Chief among them were wife, mother and grandma. Kathy will be missed by her family and friends and remembered fondly by them all.

Family and friends are invited to join the family on Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Kathy’s life will be offered on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 11AM, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 52 West Main Street (NY Route 31), Macedon, NY 14502. Interment will follow at St. Anne’s Cemetery, Palmyra, NY 14522. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Kathy may be directed to the American Heart Association. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit the tribute wall to Kathy’s obituary page at www.murphyfuneralservices.com