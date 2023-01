Williamson: Passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023 at age 69.

Predeceased by his parents: David and Patricia Copeland; beloved companion, “Martie.”

Brian was a giant pumpkin grower extraordinaire yielding a 1200 pound winner. Renowned for his amazing tomatoes sold at his roadside stand.

Husband to Laurie; Dad to Corey (Lucia) and Chris (Jen); Grandpa to Cole and Trinity; Brother to Brenda, Barb, Christina, Katie and Molly.

Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) January 28, 2023 from 2pm – 4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com