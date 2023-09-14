Powered by Dark Sky
September 14, 2023
Copeland, Dorothy F.  

by WayneTimes.com
September 14, 2023

LYONS: Dorothy F. Copeland, age 72, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 after an extended illness. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons. Memorials to Laurel House, Fair Street, Newark, or the Humane Society of Wayne County. 

Dorothy was born in Rochester March 8, 1951, daughter of Edwin and Margaret Holford Copeland. She was a graduate of Newark High School class of 1970 and retired from FLDDSO, with 36 years of service. She often helped out for church functions at the First Lutheran Church of Lyons. She loved photography, the Adirondacks (“The Waldheim”), animals & nature. She was a member of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, ADK Mountain Club, & Loon Preservation Committee of NH.

Survived by her brother William L. of Sedona, Arizona, Elsie M. Bauer, a long time friend and companion, and many loving pets. She was predeceased by her parents Edwin and Margaret Copeland, Brothers Bruce E .& Daniel L. 

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. Visit www.legacy.com

