daymonth 00, 0000
Coppens, Eloise C. (Stalker) 

July 2, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

October 25, 1935 ~ April 6, 2025 (age 89)

WALWORTH, NY/FROSTPROOF, FL: Eloise C. (Stalker) Coppens of Frostproof, Florida, ascended to heaven on April 6, 2025. She joins both of her parents, Edward P. Stalker Sr., and Alberta (Schrader) Stalker, along with her husband, Robert W. Coppens.

She is survived by her long-time companion, Mr. Bob Hartman, as well as by her siblings: David (Sharon) Stalker, Virginia Miranda, and Edward P. (Donna) Stalker Jr. She will be missed by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Eloise was a long-time resident of Walworth, NY. In her younger years, she worked for Stromberg Carlson in Rochester, NY and then spent time as a foster parent. She and her late husband, Robert enjoyed camping with their travel trailer and going on motorcycle rides. They were part of the CB (citizen band) radio groups. These CB friends referred to her as Dynamite. (Boy was she ever!) Eloise also enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing cards, in her spare time. She was always well-known by friends and family to reply that her favorite thing was to make reservations, when she was asked what the dinner plans would be.

A graveside service for Eloise will be held on Saturday, July 19 at 11:00AM at Furnaceville Cemetery, 2280 Trimble Road, Ontario, NY 14519.

To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit Eloise’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

