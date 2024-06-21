Corbett, James C.

NEWARK/BATH: Age 78 of Newark, formerly of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, (June 19, 2024) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Mr. Corbett was born May 8, 1946 in Syracuse, a son of the late Theodore Corbett, Sr. and Marion (late Robert) Meyer Corbett Dome.

Jim was a kind hearted, giving man who loved history and his family - including the 4-legged ones.

He is the husband of the late Carolyn (Kerns) Corbett who passed away in 2017.

Surviving are his daughters, Jessica (Mitch) Boise Lee of Williamson and Mary Kate Corbett of Newark; grandchildren, Sloan and Jaxon Boise; siblings, Theodore (Christine Brooks) Corbett, Jr. of Virginia, Richard (Linda) Corbett of Canandaigua, Christopher (Debra) Corbett of New Jersey, and Katherine Creveling of Fairport. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Along with his parents and wife, Jim is preceded in death by a brother, David Corbett.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, (June 27, 2024) from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Main Street in Williamson; where Jim’s funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery in Newark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Battlefield Trust or Operation Freedom Ride Dog Rescue.

Arrangements were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home in Batavia. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.