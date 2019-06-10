Corcoran, Stephen Martin Jr.

LYONS: Stephen Martin Corcoran Jr., 70, died suddenly on June 1st, 2019 at his home in Lyons, NY. Steve was born on January 3, 1949 in Geneva, NY to Stephen Martin Sr. and Jane (Early) Corcoran. Steve served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy and was a member of the American Legion. He worked for 20 years as a Field General Superintendent for Lancet Arch and Catenary Construction in Rochester, and was a member of Union Local 3 (Rochester). Having worked in the masonry industry for 43 years, Steve took part in the construction of more than 100 buildings in upstate New York. He had an incredible work ethic that led to him to often work 7 days/week to support his family that he loved so dearly. His coworkers respected Steve as a colleague and loved him as a friend, with many of those friendships lasting well beyond Steve’s years on the job. Steve is pre-deceased by his wife Donna (Albrecht); and survived by his children Sean (wife Maren), Vicki and Michael; his brother Timothy (wife Patricia); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Steve was incredibly social and loved to strike up conversation wherever he went. His feisty Irish spirit and quick wit made him so likeable. From the Big Oak golf course in Geneva to the greens down in Orlando, Florida, Steve was always thrilled to play a round of 18 with friends, share a meal with his loved ones, or enjoy a backyard BBQ with the grandkids. We will all (young and old!) miss his dearly. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5th from 4pm – 7pm at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William Street, Lyons. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 10:30a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (St. Michael’s), Phelps Street, Lyons. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons and lunch reception will then take place back at St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Donations can be made in Steve’s memory to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home. Visit: www.pusaterifunerals.com