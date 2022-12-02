Cormier, Gilbert

1931-2022

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on December 1, 2022 at age 91.

Gil attended meat cutting school on his G.I. Bill after serving 2 years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a meat cutter for 40 years, retiring as a meat manager from Breen’s IGA in Williamson. He was a proud member of the Williamson American Legion Post 394 for over 60 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sandra Cormier; children: Mike (Tammy), David, and Jeff (Eileen) Cormier and their mother: Patricia Cormier; stepson: Bill (Vicki) Stramonine; (9) grandchildren; (22) great grandchildren; sister: Mary Mae (Clifford) Smith; sister in law: Laura Cormier; brothers in law: Skip (Marlene) and Bob (Tib) Sutherland; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) December 6, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson American Legion Post 394 or Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com