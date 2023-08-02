Cornelius, Kimberly Ann

NEWARK, NY: Passed peacefully at age 64, after a brief illness, in a Rochester, NY hospital on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Kim is predeceased by her parents Leonard and Ruth Hutchins Cornelius; brother, H. Wayne Martin; brother-in-law, William Scholl; nephews James Martin, Thomas Scheele, and Allan Norris. Kimberly is survived by her sisters Pat (Ken) Scheele, Sandra (Dennis) Tellier, and Sharon Scholl; nieces and Nephews Kelly, Tim, Chris (Jeff), Kathy (Shane), Rick (Leeann), Becky (Eric), Jason (Liz), Erin, Kimberly (Dan), and Bruce; several great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and longtime boyfriend Gabe Vasquez.

Kim attended St. Ann’s School, Palmyra, NY and B Foreman Center, Fairport, NY. Kim participated in Wayne ARC Dayhab, Newark, NY and at her favorite place to be Cobblestone Art Center in Farmington, NY. Kim loved going out to restaurants, going on vacation with family, loved her baby dolls, movies, the Buffalo Bills, drawing pictures, giving home-made gifts, singing, attending church, special dates with her long-time boyfriend Gabe Vasquez, Holidays and being with family.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours, Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 4-6 pm at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522 and a Celebration of Life for Kim on August 4, 2023 at Noon, at the First Baptist Church, 133 E Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513 followed by refreshments in the church hall. Contributions in memory of Kim may be directed to Cobblestone Art Center, 1622 Rt 332, Farmington, NY 14425 (585-398-0220) Cobblestone Art Center. Please leave Kim’s family an online condolence by visiting her tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.