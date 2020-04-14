Cornell, Carol A. 

NEWARK: Carol A. Cornell, 79, died Thursday (April 9, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Due to the restriction caused by the COVID-19, a service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department, 2963 Rt 88 North, Newark, New York 14513. She was born on April 16, 1940 in Syracuse, the youngest of eight children. Carol graduated from the Chittenango High School in 1957. She had worked at various places. Among them, she was the secretary at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Newark and retired from the Quality Inn in Newark where she was a desk clerk. Carol was a long time member of the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and a EMT with their Ambulance Squad. Carol is survived by three children; David (Lynnette) Mackey of Chambersburg, PA, Mark Mackey of Bossier City, LA, and Maureen Sampson of Fairville, eight grandchildren Crystal Manktelow, Timothy Mackey, Jr., Sarah Fraker, Heather Mackey, Christopher Mackey, Timothy Sampson, Zachary Sampson and Emmaleigh Sampson; eight great grandchildren; brothers Paul (Gwen) Cornell of Sun City, AZ and William (Holly) Cornell of Camillus, NY, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents William and Celia Cornell, a son Timothy Mackey; siblings Mildred Fricke, Phyllis Alonso, Laura Richmond, John Cornell and Donald Cornell. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com