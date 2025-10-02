What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Cornell, Jr., Manley W. “John” 

October 2, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

PALMYRA: John passed away on October 1, 2025 at age 84. He was born to the late Manley and Florence Cornell.

John is survived by his wife, Patricia Cornell; daughter, Susie Cornell; son, Manley “John” (Lona) Cornell III; granddaughters, Ashley Cornell, Brittaney Herron, Rachel (Ryan) Farnung, Stephanie Gorsky, and Taylor Drew; great grandchildren, Nell Gorsky, Jacob and Grace Saunders, Nora and Aeryn Herron; sisters, Kathy (Bill) Donnelly and Florence (Avery) Munger; several nieces and nephews. 

John proudly served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He owned and operated his own business, Cornell Heating, for many years. John was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who always had a great sense of humor.  He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. 

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 5-7 PM on Friday (October 10) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY, where a funeral service for John will be held on Saturday (October 11) at 10 AM. John will be laid to rest in Marion Cemetery. 

Contributions in memory of John may be directed to Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester, veteransoutreachcenter.org. 

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit John’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Sun, Sun, Sun, Sun

September 20, 2025
1 2 3 260
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.