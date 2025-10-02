Cornell, Jr., Manley W. “John” 

PALMYRA: John passed away on October 1, 2025 at age 84. He was born to the late Manley and Florence Cornell.

John is survived by his wife, Patricia Cornell; daughter, Susie Cornell; son, Manley “John” (Lona) Cornell III; granddaughters, Ashley Cornell, Brittaney Herron, Rachel (Ryan) Farnung, Stephanie Gorsky, and Taylor Drew; great grandchildren, Nell Gorsky, Jacob and Grace Saunders, Nora and Aeryn Herron; sisters, Kathy (Bill) Donnelly and Florence (Avery) Munger; several nieces and nephews.

John proudly served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He owned and operated his own business, Cornell Heating, for many years. John was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who always had a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 5-7 PM on Friday (October 10) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY, where a funeral service for John will be held on Saturday (October 11) at 10 AM. John will be laid to rest in Marion Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of John may be directed to Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester, veteransoutreachcenter.org.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit John’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.