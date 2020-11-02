Cornish, Pauline (Tryon)

WOLCOTT, NY: Pauline passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 30,2020. She was born to the late Kessel and Grace Tryon on May 20,1957. She is survived by her children, Tami Cornish and Teri Wollek; grandchildren, David Cornish, Matthew Hammond, and Grace Cornish; siblings, Marvin(Valerie) Tryon, Louella Tryon, Marsha(Chet) Beck, Lisa Garcia, and Greg Tryon; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pauline was a caregiver for many years at the Cornish’s Adult Care Home and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Services will be held at a later time. Donations can be made in honor of Pauline to Lifetime Care 800 West Miller St, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences can be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com