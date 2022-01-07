Cornish, Robert L (Bobby)

WOLCOTT: Passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at age 57. He was born to Robert Cornish Sr. and Arlene Douglass Bassett. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, fixing things, and his vodka. He was the life of the party and will surely be missed. Bobby was predeceased by his mother Arlene Bassett, stepfather Richard Bassett, lots of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his sisters Laurie Martin and Robin (Joe) Markowski, one brother Patrick Cornish, his nephews John (Brenda) Buettner, Stephen (Kristy) Cottrill, Michael Adam (Suzzy) Stowell and Derek Stowell, his nieces Renee (Tommy) Lenore Roeger and Tia Stowell, loads of cousins, aunts and uncles and friends.

Any donation can be made to a Cancer Center.

We would like to thank Norton Funeral Home for all their help.

A memorial gathering will be on January 14, 2022 from 1-4 pm at the American Legion in Wolcott.