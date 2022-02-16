Cornwell, William “Bill” Frederick

SODUS: Age 77, passed away suddenly on February 11, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Bill was predeceased by his parents; Carlton and Viola (Van Houte) Cornwell. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene M. (Shrader); his children, Tami L. (Francisco) Martinez, William F. (Melinda) Cornwell Jr. and Joshua P. Cornwell; his grandchildren, Francisco G. Martinez, Catrina V. Cornwell, William F. Cornwell III, Jaiden Head and Glorianna Snow; his great-grandson, Emmett O. Cornwell-Gorayeb; siblings, Carol (Wayne) Miller, James (Kathy) Cornwell, Linda (Dale) Bushart, Carlton (Ann) Cornwell, Robert (Yvonne) Cornwell, Kimberly (Brian) Hotto; his uncle, Louie Van Houte and a host of other family and friends.

Bill was very active in the Alton Free Methodist Church, working on the board, doing odd jobs, and working with the youth, sharing his love of God. He was never one to just be. He always had to be up doing something on the farm, working with the animals or out in his large garden, even while most of his working life was spent at Alling Landers/Garlock in Sodus. He loved being out in the woods and was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper.

Friends and family are invited to his “Celebration of Life” 11:00am Friday, February 25th, 2022, at the Alton Free Methodist Church, 5791 Shaker Rd., Alton, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Sodus Center Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 246, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.