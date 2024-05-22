Cornwell, Yvonne Marie Bouvia

SODUS: Yvonne Marie Bouvia Cornwell was born November 11, 1949 in Sodus NY. On May 17th, 2024 she passed away surrounded by her family in Highland Hospital. Yvonne was predeceased by her parents George and Pauline Bouvia, Daughter Leta Cornwell, Son, Pedro Resindez, Uncle Terry Safford, Aunt Hellen Mannerberg, In-laws Carlton and Viola Cornwell, Brother In-Law William Cornwell, Best Friends of many years Kathy Wren, Sandy Rinker and Bill Green, Grandchild Dana Cornwell Great Grand Children Hope Anderson and Rain Gomez.

She is survived by her husband and Best Friend of 44 years Robert Cornwell, Sister Bev Safford, Aunt Shirley Boddery, Her children Edie Cornwell with Joe Lejeune, Robert and Shawna Cornwell, Jimmy Gutierrez-Gomez, Luke and Rebecca Cornwell, Lisa Cornwell, Lance and Kerry Cornwell, Ej Cornwell with Ashley Jenkins, April and Chad Cooper, Jason Brown, Efrain Lopez, Jacqueline Adamski, Sean Daley, Stehpanie Reed, Cleo Manuel and 25 years’ worth of Foster children that she loved with her whole heart. Grandchildren Garret and Paulina Anderson, Eddie Gomez, Jennifer Gutierrez, Adrian and Jaiden Sovie, Austin, Aulora and Dylan and Kenna Cornwell, Bianca, Abby ,Daniel, Kendal, Adrianna Cornwell, Ayden Sanzotta Kymere Cornwell, Destiny Rockwell, Erin Cooper, Victoria Loan, Kaylee Wagner Nieces Tiana and Clarissa and Mike Eaken. Great Grandchildren George Anderson and Gianna Ficarra. She is survived by several cousins, Nieces and Nephews by blood and by love. She is survived by her plastic ring wife Grandma Devine. She is also survived by her doggies that she loved so much, her community in Sodus, her adopted grandchildren and her many friends. If everyone was listed that meant something to her we would need a whole page at least. Just know she loved each and every one of you

As you can tell above Yvonne had a very large family. Family meant everything to Yvonne. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Days of Our Lives, listening to and dancing to music, watching and listening to performances, picking out and planting flowers, watching her “naked cowboy” on Tik Tok, cooking with and for her family, watching Mickey and dancing the hot dog dance with George, being there for anyone that needed her and even when they didn’t, and going to the casino and playing the piggies. She always only wanted the best for everyone. One thing her family will tell you is she was always right and they hated it but it still makes you smile. If she didn’t know you (which was very rare) she would know you in about 15 minutes of a conversation and made you feel like family from that moment on. Yvonne will be missed by all but can never be forgotten. And Thank you to the amazing staff at the Highland Hospital that made this very hard and difficult time something just a little easier.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, May 24 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Norton Funeral Home 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A memorial service will be Saturday May 25 at 11 AM at the funeral home. A celebration of her life will follow at 2 pm at the Sodus Center Fire Hall, 5521 Main St., Sodus Center.

In lieu of flowers please consider donation to the Golisano’s Children’s Hospital, 300 East River Road, P.O. Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627 or the Ronald McDonald house. 33 Westmoreland Dr., Rochester, NY 14620.