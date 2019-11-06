Correll, Dolores (Loveless)

ROSE: Died on Monday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by her family after an extended illness. Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12-2pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose. A graveside service will follow at Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the House of John. Dolores retired from the North Rose-Wolcott School District where she worked as a bus driver for many years. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and decorating her homes in NC and NY. Always able to find a bargain, she scoured thrift stores and sales for just the right item. Later on, she enjoyed her outings at Dunkin Donuts and watching her grandchildren play sports. She also adored her two shelties, and enjoyed spoiling them. Her family will remember with fondness her delicious Sunday dinners and the card games at the kitchen table. Over the years she has touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Donald Loveless. She is survived by her husband Ray Correll, three children: Jeff Terhune, Michele Terhune Bain and Jolene Correll; as well as four grandchildren: Ryan Terhune, Mikaela Terhune, Dalton Bain and Desiree Bain. keysorfuneralhomes.com