Corter, Debra L.

SENECA FALLS: Debra L. Corter, 55, of Seneca Falls and previously of Sodus, passed unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, August 29th, 2022. A private graveside service was held at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.

Debra was born in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Albert and Mary (Lagree) Corter. She was a very sociable person who had an outgoing personality. For years she worked for ADR Construction in Sodus where she was not only the office manager but also filled in where needed, even on the job site. Debra enjoyed being outdoors and in her younger years enjoyed camping with her family. More recently she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed collecting dream catchers and had a love of music.

Debra is survived by her mother, Mary Corter; son, Justin Brown; daughter, Danielle (Josh Reeves) Robare; grandchildren, Colten Reeves and Emberlyn Johnson; brother, Timothy (Pam) Corter; sister, Tina Corter, and friend and father of her children, Alan Brown. She was predeceased by her father, Albert, and brothers, Robert and James Corter.

