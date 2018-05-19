Corteville, Elizabeth 

EAST PALMYRA/NEWARK: Entered into rest on May 17, 2018 at the age of 97. She is predeceased by her husband Oscar, sisters, Magdalena Geldof, Francis Zonneville; and brother, Albert Ryckbost. Survived by son, Gary (Tracy) Corteville; grandchildren, Evan, Taylor, Georgia, and 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and several friends. The family would like to thank the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home, for all the wonderful care of their mother. Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday from 11AM till 1PM at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., where the funeral will be held Tuesday 1PM immediately following calling hours. Donations may be made to the East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 East Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com