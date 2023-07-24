Corteville, Gordon W. 

WILLIAMSON/CANANDAIGUA: Gordon, 97, passed peacefully and comfortably on July 19, 2023, at Newark Manor, Newark, NY. He resided there for the last months of his life and we would like to thank all of the staff for their compassionate and encouraging care to Gordon and his family.

Gordon was born in Rochester, NY on December 30, 1925 and graduated from Williamson Central School in 1943. A veteran of WWII, he served as a Radio Operator (European Theater) in the Troop A, 13th Armored Division, 93rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron (Mechanized) and headed home on July 19, 1945. After his service, Gordon worked for Eastern Airlines in NYC, American Airlines in Rochester, NY and retired from the US Postal Service on January 1986, after serving 28 years as a Rural Letter Carrier and Postmaster of the Williamson, NY Post Office. Retirement allowed Gordon to travel frequently, golf, watch his favorite New York Yankees play, attend his grandchildren’s sporting and school events and visit and play cards with friends. He was a charter member of the Arcadian Fraternity at Hope College, Michigan, active in the Masonic Lodge and Orphix Fraternity and was a faithful congregant of the Methodist Church.

Gordon is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Virginia (Chandler) Corteville, his second wife of 20 years, Jean (DeZutter) VanLare Corteville and his sister Fern Joeckel.

He is survived by his son Thomas Corteville of Williamson, NY, daughters Yvonne (Jon) Forget of Williamson, NY, Nancy (Mark) Malchoff of Sodus, NY, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private military service will be held at Lake View Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, or monetary donations consider providing a gift of life or the promotion of research as an organ donor.

