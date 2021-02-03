Costa, Audrey Eaton

WILLIAMSON: Audrey has gone home with her Savior and left her earthly body behind on February 1, 2021 at age 82. Predeceased by her parents: Trayton and Flossie Eaton; daughters: Donna Lee and Valerie Jean; husband: Larry Costa; brothers: Sherwood and Wendell Eaton. Audrey graduated in 1956 from Williamson High School. She was a country western fan and loved to dance. She was very crafty and made many of her own clothes. She was an avid horse enthusiast and had a passion to travel within the U.S. Audrey was energized by people and nobody was a stranger to her. Survived by her loving children: Vanessa (Christopher Cords) Coryea and Vance Ver Bridge; grandchildren: Cassondra (Alexander Ellsworth) Wicker, James, Lauren, Brandon (Justina) and Jared Coryea; nieces, nephews, and many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on February 12, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 13, 2021 at 11am at the Williamson United Methodist Church. Spring 2021 burial will take place in Lake View Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com