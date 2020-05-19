Costello, Marie A. 

SODUS: Age 82, born in Oswego, NY October 30, 1937 and passed away May 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, James; son, James Dennis; parents Michael and Jean (Ferro) Fontana; and siblings Michael and Buddy Fontana. Marie is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Costello) Pecor; her son-in-law, Dana Pecor; her loving Aunt, Anne Lalik, her long-time companion, Gerald Beckens; and her extended family, the Beckens children, grandchildren, and cousins; as well as her many friends in the Sodus community. Marie retired from Sodus Central School, having many fond memories and fun-loving stories of the students and teachers. She also spent numerous years working at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club where she enjoyed serving the members and organizing events. Marie’s passion was gardening and cooking. She spent her golden years helping on the GMB Farm, being Jerry’s Boss, traveling to Las Vegas, playing bridge, participating in the Sodus Garden Club, and talking, talking, talking! Her laugh and sense of humor were infectious and will be missed by those who knew her! Due to her passion and love for feeding everyone, donations can be made to feedingamerica.org in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.