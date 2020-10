ONTARIO: Dee died peacefully at home on September 30, 2020. She was 93. “Dee” was married for 67 years to Albert Costenoble and was a loving and devoted mother to her three daughters, Diane Costenoble of Ontario, NY, Carolyn (Robert) Johnson of Pagosa Springs, CO and Ellen (Robert) Carr of Ontario, NY. She will also be missed by her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Pines of Peace (2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY) in lieu of flowers. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Ontario, NY.