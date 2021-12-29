Cotsonas, Allan

ONTARIO: Passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the age of 83. Allan was born on Friday, June 24, 1938 to the late Thomas E. and Nathalia “Cova” Cotsonas in Flushing, NY. Predeceased by his grandson Leo. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane; loving father of John (Jessie), Christopher (Jessica), Thomas (Karina) and Kenneth; caring grandfather of Grace, Grant, Sydney, and Oliver; brother of Jon Cotsonas; also survived by his nephews Scott and Michael; great nieces Courtney and Nathalia; great nephew Dominic; extended family and friends.Allan was a retired teacher from the East Irondequoit Central School system. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Webster, NY where a memorial service to celebrate the life of Allan will be offered on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 3PM, 1130 Webster Road, Webster, NY 14580. The service can be viewed online at goodshepherdepiscopal.org. A picnic celebration of life service is also being planned for June of 2022. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation in memory of Allan to a charity of your choice. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.