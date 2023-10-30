Cotten, Elizabeth M. (“Betty”) 

1928-2023

BUTLER: Elizabeth Marian Cotten died quietly on October 26, 2023 at the Lockport Rehab and Health Care Facility in Lockport, NY. She was born on January 6, 1928 in South Butler, NY the youngest daughter of William H. and Hulda Versprill Cool. “Betty”, as she was known to most everyone, was a lifelong resident of eastern Wayne County growing up in South Butler and Wolcott. After graduating in 1945 from Leavenworth Central School, she worked in the office of Engleson and Van Liere in Wolcott. On January 25, 1947, she married the love of her life, Floyd Cotten Jr., of Savannah. Betty and Floyd lived and worked on the Cotten family farm, raising two children: Clara (now of Bloomington, IN) and Steven (now of Lockport). Floyd passed in 2003. Betty loved the farm and remained there until September 2019.

Betty was an outgoing, loving, and generous person very active in community affairs. She was a long-time member of the Church of Christ (Disciples) (now the Freedom Life Church) in South Butler, directing its Junior Choir from 1958 until 1967 and serving as secretary of the Christian Women’s Fellowship from 1962 until 1993. She also served on the North Rose-Wolcott Central School Board from 1967 through 1974 during the first years of the two-district merger. From 1992 until 2010 she acted as an election inspector for the Town of Savannah and as chief inspector for NR-W school elections. For many years, she was an avid bowler. Her special recipe for baked beans was her signature contribution for community functions. She enjoyed growing plants and flowers, feeding and watching the birds from her kitchen window, and observing other animals on the farm as the seasons changed. Maintaining contact with family and her large circle of friends and acquaintances was a priority for her and, right to the very end, she was more concerned about the welfare of others than herself.

Betty was predeceased by her two sisters, June Castonguay of Buffalo and Paula Prosser of Savannah. Besides her two children, she is survived by two grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Paveglio of State College, PA and Christopher Cotten (Ben Haiman) of Washington, DC, and three nephews, Dale, Noel, and Mark Castonguay, all of the Buffalo area.

A farewell service will be held at the Freedom Life Church in South Butler starting at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Those in attendance are asked to wear bright colors in celebration of her life. A brief graveside burial service for family members will be then conducted prior to a luncheon reception for all at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory can be made to the South Butler Volunteer Fire Department, 13048 S. Butler Rd, South Butler, NY, 13154, or the Butler-Savannah Cemetery Association, 3333 State Route 89, Savannah, NY, 13146.