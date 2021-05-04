Cotter, Richard “Dick”

WEBSTER: Richard “Dick” Cotter, 79, of Webster, New York, passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, April 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born to the late Stanley and Carolyn Cotter on July 15, 1941, in Sweden, New York. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He retired from Xerox after 31 years of service.

He is survived by his companion, Shirley Pentycofe, his sons, Kelly Cotter, from Vale, NC, Barrett Cotter and wife Lisa, from Havelock, NC; daughter, Rebecca Brooks (Cotter) and husband Tim from Ogdensburg, NY. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Abagail Cotter, Lacey Cotter, Joshua Cotter, Erika Vanderlinde, Sarah Cotter, Samantha Cotter, Heather Wetzel, Timothy Perkins, and 14 Great Grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Cotter.

Arrangements are being postponed until July (date & time TBD) …. Where funeral services will be held at the Brockport Cemetery.