Cottrel, James Casey

SODUS: On August 17th, 2020, Casey Cottrell passed away unexpectedly. He is survived by his wife Andrea Cottrell; brother, Andrew Cottrell; father, Jamie (Sharon) Cottrell; grandmother, Eleanor Redder; extended family, Lexy and Travis Senft; dear friends, Bill and Becky McKee; and in-laws Tim and LuAnn Young; sister-n-law, Carrie (Paul) DeBurgomaster; nieces, Annabelle and Adeline DeBurgomaster. He is reunited with his mother, Norine and beloved uncle, Ned. Casey’s pets were his children. He is reunited with his best friend, Freeman Flloyd and papa dog, Oscar. He leaves behind Melanie and The Big Meowski. Friends and family are invited to attend his “Celebration of Life” at 5:00pm, Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 with full military honors at B. Forman Park, 4507 Lake Rd., Williamson, NY. Funeral gathering will be in the park on the lake side of pavilion 2.

*Please bring your own chair*

**Please wear masks and social distance appropriately

Donations in Casey’s honor can be sent to the EquiCenter https://www.equicenterny.org/ Please specify either the Bee-lieve in Heroes Program or Veterans programs. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com