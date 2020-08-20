Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 20th 2020, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Cottrel, James Casey

by WayneTimes.com
August 20, 2020

SODUS: On August 17th, 2020, Casey Cottrell passed away unexpectedly. He is survived by his wife Andrea Cottrell; brother, Andrew Cottrell; father, Jamie (Sharon) Cottrell; grandmother, Eleanor Redder; extended family, Lexy and Travis Senft; dear friends, Bill and Becky McKee; and in-laws Tim and LuAnn Young; sister-n-law, Carrie (Paul) DeBurgomaster;  nieces, Annabelle and Adeline DeBurgomaster. He is reunited with his mother, Norine and beloved uncle, Ned. Casey’s pets were his children. He is reunited with his best friend, Freeman Flloyd and papa dog, Oscar. He leaves behind Melanie and The Big Meowski. Friends and family are invited to attend his “Celebration of Life” at 5:00pm, Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 with full military honors at B. Forman Park, 4507 Lake Rd., Williamson, NY. Funeral gathering will be in the park on the lake side of pavilion 2.

*Please bring your own chair*

**Please wear masks and social distance appropriately

Donations in Casey’s honor can be sent to the EquiCenter https://www.equicenterny.org/  Please specify either the Bee-lieve in Heroes Program or Veterans programs. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Franke, Grace L.

MARION, NY/WEIRSDALE, FL:  Entered into rest on March 10, 2020 at age 89. She was born in Rochester, NY to the late Joseph G. and Jennie P. Lighthouse. Grace is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Kenneth L. Franke; children, Douglas Franke, Alan (Danelle) Franke and Kendra (Mike) Muschick; Brother, Joseph G. Lighthouse […]

Read More
Cottrel, James Casey

SODUS: On August 17th, 2020, Casey Cottrell passed away unexpectedly. He is survived by his wife Andrea Cottrell; brother, Andrew Cottrell; father, Jamie (Sharon) Cottrell; grandmother, Eleanor Redder; extended family, Lexy and Travis Senft; dear friends, Bill and Becky McKee; and in-laws Tim and LuAnn Young; sister-n-law, Carrie (Paul) DeBurgomaster;  nieces, Annabelle and Adeline DeBurgomaster. He is reunited with his mother, Norine and beloved uncle, Ned. Casey’s […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square