Countryman, Beverly Chase

WOLCOTT: Age 92, passed away at Newark Manor Nursing Home January 23, 2021. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Darlene Stell of Lyons, NY; son, Gary (Jacquelyn) Countryman of Wolcott, NY; grandsons, Steven Stell of Newark, NY, Chad (Keri Hammond) Countryman of Wolcott, NY and Adam (Dina) Countryman of Walworth, NY; great grandchildren, Mya and Connor Countryman of Walworth, NY; sisters, Eleanor Stevenson of Wolcott, NY and Henrietta Trine of Wolcott, NY; along with several nieces and nephews. Beverly was predeceased by her loving husband, George; her parents, Arthur Chase and Maude (Henry) Shortsleeve; brothers, Ralph and Richard Chase; sisters, Marion Reyn and Esther Hilliker. Beverly and George lived in Wolcott for their entire life until she went into the nursing home. While in the nursing home she continued bowling which she had enjoyed for many years prior. Here is a link to one of her accomplishments, of beating local PBA sports hero Doug Kent, in a game of Wii bowling. https://www.waynepost.com/article/20130130/NEWS/301309756. Friends and family are invited to call 11am – 1pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590. Where a service will begin promptly at 1pm. Interment will be at Huron Evergreen Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.