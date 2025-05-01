What are you looking for?

Countryman, Cynthia S. 

May 1, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SAVANNAH: Cynthia S. Countryman, 63, passed away, Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Newark-Wayne Hospital, with her family by her side. 

In keeping with Cynthia’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.  A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Cynthia was born December 12, 1961 in Newark, the daughter of the late Claude H. and Beatrice (Valcore) Mullin II.  She work at the fashion/apparel department at Wal-Mart in Newark.

Cynthia is survived by her daughters Tabatha (Patrick) Lyons, Crystal (Randy) VanAlsdine, and Samantha (Sara) Countryman; sons Jamie (Jessica) and Tommy (Katlyn) Countryman; the father of her children Jamie Countryman; sister Cheryl (Arthur) Countryman; brothers Carl and Charles Mullin; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Leta Lyons and brother Claude H. Mullin III.

