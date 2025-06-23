What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Covello, Carmen

June 23, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carmen Covello on June 15th 2025 in Memphis, Tn.

Carmen will be remembered for his love of bowling and playing scratch offs.

Carmen was dedicated to his job at Wayne County in New York for 44 yrs, in which he had just retired on May 30th, 2025.

Carmen is predeceased by his Father, Salvatore (Sam) Covello Sr., Sister Annette Covello,  Brother, Sam Covello Jr., and Sister Patricia Covello-Yacuzzo.

Carmen will be dearly missed by his Mother,  Constance Covello, his devoted sister Regina Osmeyer (Dennis), Sisters, Rose Covella,  Pam Covella, Tracy Whilden (Bruce), Brothers, Steven Yacuzzo, and  Jayson Lee (Sean). Many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

Condolences appreciated for Ms Constance Covello 

A private cremation service will be held

