Covey, Jason D.

MARION: Entered into rest unexpectedly on (Friday), February 23, 2018 at age 33. Predeceased by his father: Dale Covey; grandfather: Laverne Covey and uncle: Steve Covey. Survived by his loving wife, Chelsea; children: Olivia and Logan; mother: Donna Covey; sisters: Jennifer (Jon) Regan and Cassandra Covey (John Cannon); grandmothers: Marilyn Covey and Marlyn Priore; grandfather: Roland (Sandra) Grevell; father and mother in law: William (Mariette) Rowles; sister in law: Arielle (Benjamin) Pierson; brother in law: Bryce Rowles. Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) February 27, 2018 from 2pm -4pm and 6pm – 8pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Funeral service will be held on (Wednesday) February 28, 2018 at 10am at Cross Creek Church, Palmyra, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross Creek Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com