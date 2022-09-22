Covey, Marilyn R. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at age 91.

Predeceased by her husband: LaVerne Covey; her sons, Stephen and Dale Covey; grandson: Jason Covey.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Scott) Hulburt; daughter-in-law, Bridget Covey; grandchildren: Geoffrey and David (Morgan) Hulburt, Joyce and Jacob Covey, Jennifer (John) Regan, Chelsea Covey and Cassandra (Jon) Covey; 5 great-grandchildren, many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 4-7pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Marilyn can be made to Lollypop Farm or to Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service.

