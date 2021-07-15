Powered by Dark Sky
July 16th 2021, Friday
×
Cowley, Dawn Starr

by WayneTimes.com
July 15, 2021

PALMYRA: Dawn Starr Cowley, 63, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at her home.

A  private graveside service was held at Marion Cemetery.

Dawn was born in Newark, NY on August 23, 1957 the daughter of the late Alfred and Linda Stevenson Dion.  She was graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1975. She retired from Pal-Mac Schools, where she worked in the cafeteria. Dawn loved Nascar and the NY Yankees.

She is survived by two daughters Kari Quigley and Kristen Cowley; a son Zach Cowley; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Steven Cowley in 2011, her mother in 2019 and father in 2016.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

