Obituaries

Cowley Sr.,Richard Robert

March 5, 2026
SODUS/ROCHESTER: Richard Robert Cowley Sr. passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of Strength, Skill, and Dedication to those he loved. Richard is Survived by his parents Ralph Cowley, Evelyn Cowley. His Sons; Allen(Taylor) Cowley, Richard Cowley Jr., His Sister Linda Scott, His beloved grandson C.C. Cowley Richard had a deep appreciation for motorcycles, the outdoors, hunting, fishing. Richard was a skilled mechanic who took pride in his work and craftsmanship of his trade.

Richard will be remembered for his hands-on spirit, his love of the open road, and he spent doing what he enjoyed most. Richard will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

