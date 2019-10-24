Obituaries
Craft, Jean D.
PALMYRA: Jean passed away on October 23, 2019 at age 87, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Canandaigua, NY to the late Claire and Minerva DeMay. Jean was also predeceased by her husband, Vincent Craft; son, Mark Craft; daughter, Joy Enos. Jean is survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Carla Craft. Jean was a lifetime member of the Palmyra Fire Department and along with her husband, Vincent, devoted her life to serving the community of Palmyra. She and Vincent were also active members with the Wayne County Fairgrounds and Palmyra Canaltown Days. Jean will be dearly missed by her family, friends and community. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (November 1) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Jean’s funeral service will be held on Saturday (November 2), 10 AM at Palmyra Reformed Church, 232 Canandaigua St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Interment in Palmyra Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean’s memory may be directed to the Palmyra Fire Department, 615 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Please leave a message on Jean’s tribute wall, by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
