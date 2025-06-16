Craft, Mary Ann Weber

Mary passed away peacefully on Monday June 9, 2025, the Feast of Mary Mother of the Church Day. Her friendship, comradery and selfless giving will be remembered and missed by many. She leaves behind her 4 sons; Larry (Linda), Gary (Stephanie), David (Gretchen), Daniel (Nora), 13 grandchildren; Timothy (Jenny), Emily (Chris Smithgall), Jamie (Derek Ganshorn), Collin (Megan), Adam (Courtney), Nate (Jessica), Kiel (Theresa), Hannah (Andy Luciano), Greg (Stephanie), David John (Jodi), Andy (Janice), Mitchell, Abigail (Steven Howell), and 30 great grandchildren; Sawyer, Violet, Hogan, Jacob, Connor, Madison, Emory, Gavin, Hayden, Rowan, Lainey, Caitlin, Natalie, Cole, Alexander, Delanie, Khloe, Wyatt, Tatum, Greer, Loren, Kylee, Annabelle, Matthew, Parker, Samuel, Stella, Harper, Huxley, Son in law David Wilbert, Brother Emil (Rose Marie) Weber, Sister Anna Prinsen, numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. She is predeceased by her husband Charles “Chuck” Craft, Daughter Diane Wilbert, Great Grandson Arlis David Craft, Sister Margaret Kleisle, Brother George Weber Jr., Brother in laws Richard Kleisle and Philip Prinsen.

Friends were received Monday, June 16 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, Webster. The Rev. Fr. Willima Michatek celebrated her Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, June 17 at Holy Trintiy Church, Webster. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery, Ontario.

Mary Ann Weber Craft was born Sunday June 7, 1931, at the original home farm on Swadling Road in Walworth, NY, to Margaret (DeChant) and George Weber. She was the second of five children. Margaret, being the oldest girl, was named after her mother, then came Mary. Next, George, being the oldest boy, was named after his father, followed by Emil and Anna. As a first-generation American, Mary was very proud of her German heritage. She often talked about the commitment both her parents made leaving their homeland to make a better life in the United States. Daddy worked full time in the “car shops” for the railroad in East Rochester and farmed on the side.

“I was a bad girl growing up” she often said. “Brother George and I were always getting into trouble. One time Daddy’s Italian friends from East Rochester came to the farm for a picnic which included fresh chicken dinner. They killed the chickens by wringing their necks. I thought that was very interesting and I would try it myself, so later that week brother George and I went into the coop and wrangled several chickens. I did my best to wring their necks, but I was not successful. Dad wondered why the birds were walking funny, all wobbly with crooked necks. Maybe a weasel got into the coop, he exclaimed! We never fessed up to the crime. Then there was milking the cow. I would sneak into the barn, grab the milking stool and pail, go out to the field and try to milk the cow. Of course, she was dry because Daddy had already milked her that morning. Mommy scolded me but I kept trying until one day the cow had enough and gave me a good kick. That ended my milking days.” The blasting cap & hammer was another experiment with her and brother George, and we all know how that turned out! Where was sister Margaret? “She was in the house reading! She never got into trouble” Mary said with a smile.

Mary attended District 7, the one-room schoolhouse on the NW corner of Lincoln Road & Whitney Road for her early years of education. “We walked “of course” and occasionally we would walk all the way into Lincoln and stop at one of the local general stores in the four corners of Lincoln for a treat to eat on the way home.” When not in school or getting into trouble she would help with the large family flower and vegetable garden, and small fruit orchards; planting, weeding, picking and canning. Daddy also raised lots of picking beans and tomatoes for Waterman’s in Ontario, “so that kept us busy” she often recalled. Mary was in the first graduating class to attend the newly built Walworth High School in the village of Walworth. Admittedly she hated school “I would rather be outside back at the farm working in the garden or in the kitchen cooking with Mommy”. She was a member of the FHA - Future Homemakers of America and of course excelled in that class. She credits both her mother Margaret and mother-in-law Mary with teaching her how to cook, sew and keep a good home.

Charles “Chuck” Craft cut a handsome figure with his blue eyes, fair complexion and Army Air Corp uniform. He was 6 years her senior, but in a letter to his parents while stationed in Fairbanks Alaska he said she was a keeper! Married in January 1952 they became the proud parents of 5 children: Diane, Larry, Gary, David and Daniel. She had 3 children in diapers all at the same time! The close births might have been a challenge for many mothers, but not Mary. Her fondest memory was looking out the kitchen window at the State Road Farmhouse and seeing all the diapers on the line. She cherished those days living in the upstairs of Chuck’s family farm. It was a great deal of work, but it was a very simple life and what she was raised to do. They too had a large vegetable garden, fruit orchards, a cow, chickens, pigs, rabbits and other livestock. They, like many others of that era were a small working farm. Everyone helped and did their share of work on the farm and around the house. They sold the crops at the Rochester Public Market throughout the week. All of Mary’s children have fond memories of the early days. Working hard and playing even harder brought them great joy and they often recall those days at the many family functions. But eventually Chuck heard the call of Eastman Kodak and left the family farm for full time employment. He often worked the “trick” shift to keep his growing family in all the modern comforts. A regulation pool table was a Christmas gift one year. Best of all for Mary, they were able to purchase a Shantz built house in the Village of Webster. Now she had her very own house to make a home for her family. And she did just that. 148 Wood Street was the place for family and friends to gather. Whether it was a holiday party, summer picnic or celebration of a successful sports season her home was always filled with friends, family, love, laughter and incredible food. Mary was a fantastic cook. Whether it was hot roast beef sandwiches for the Fireman’s Monday night dinner, fried fish for the carnival, ham and all the fixens for Easter dinner, chicken soup simmering in the pot on the stove, or a simple cold salad like potato, coleslaw or macaroni & shrimp. She always seemed to do something that made everything taste so good. Her pies were legendary … Apple, Cherry, Banana Cream, Rhubarb, Chocolate, Fresh Strawberry and the crust, always thin and flaky. And there wasn’t a time you could walk into 148 Wood Street and find a homemade cookie like oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, frosted sugar cut outs just waiting to be eaten with a glass of milk (but you always smelt first before pouring, it might be the sour milk saved for baking).

Mary shared her talents for gardening, farming, cooking and hard work with her family and many in the community. Whether it was packing apples at Schutt’s Apple Mill with Grandpa and Chuck Schutt, transplanting at Welch’s Greenhouses with Bill and Laura Vendel, selling fresh vegetables for her Brother George or son Larry and his wife Linda at the Rochester Public Market, drawing cider for Gary and his wife Stephanie at Maier’s Farm Market, or taking care of her grandchildren so their parents could work, she spread her love and help around. She carried her talent for cooking into her numerous years of service with the Webster Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She joined the organization in 1955, and was an active member for 70 years. She even attended the annual Spring Fling dinner 3 weeks before her passing. She spent countless hours volunteering with that organization as well as Monroe County Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. An avid crafter and ceramics painter, Mary made visits each week to the School of the Holy Childhood to prepare ceramics and help the students paint them. She was an active member in the Webster community but her first love and greatest pride was her family. Always available for babysitting, day care, craft projects, bingo, school visits, sleepovers, and shopping trips. Mary participated extensively in her children’s lives and carried that involvement over to her 13 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. She looked forward to every sporting event, 4H show, wedding, baby shower, christening, 1st communion, confirmation, birthday party, graduation, and holiday function. She celebrated her 94th birthday surrounded by family and friends enjoying stories, laughter and delicious homemade banana cake.

In lieu of flowers Mary has asked that donations be made to the Webster Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 35 South Avenue, Webster, New York 14580.