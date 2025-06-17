What are you looking for?

Cragg, Janet Graves Newfang

June 17, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Formerly Palmyra: Went to be with the Lord, June 12, 2025. 

Born in Cohocton, NY, October 2, 1932. Married Stanley Newfang in 1953, who predeceased her in 2022.

Taught 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades at Palmyra Elementary School, Palmyra, NY from 1964-1989.

Survived by children: Nancy (Bob) Sondel, Gail (Sam) Cali, Daniel (Sandy) Newfang, Jayne Marvin, 4 grandchildren , 34 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. 

Services are at the convenience of family. Burial is at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

