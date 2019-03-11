Craig, George E.

PORT GIBSON/NEWARK: George E. Craig 69, of Atwater St., died March 9 2019. George was born in Newark on January 10, 1950, son of Richard & Betty VerBridge Craig. He worked at Fold Pak in Newark for 18 years, and Pactiv in Canandaigua in the warehouse. He served in Army in Korea, he was a dog handler. Survived by his son Jonas (Rebecca) Canfield of Cohocton, daughter Eva (Troy) Craig-Simizon, 8 grandchildren, close cousins, Doug & Robin VerBridge. Friends may call Thursday March 14, 4-6 pm at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, where services will be held at 6 pm, with Military honors. Burial in E. Palmyra Cemetery in the spring. visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com