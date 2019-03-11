Obituaries
Craig, George E.
PORT GIBSON/NEWARK: George E. Craig 69, of Atwater St., died March 9 2019. George was born in Newark on January 10, 1950, son of Richard & Betty VerBridge Craig. He worked at Fold Pak in Newark for 18 years, and Pactiv in Canandaigua in the warehouse. He served in Army in Korea, he was a dog handler. Survived by his son Jonas (Rebecca) Canfield of Cohocton, daughter Eva (Troy) Craig-Simizon, 8 grandchildren, close cousins, Doug & Robin VerBridge. Friends may call Thursday March 14, 4-6 pm at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, where services will be held at 6 pm, with Military honors. Burial in E. Palmyra Cemetery in the spring. visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com
Latest News
Williamson teams top Odyssey of the Mind Competition
Mrs. Szklany’s team of third and fourth graders from Williamson Elementary competed in the Region 14 (Rochester area) Odyssey of...
Clyde-Savannah students perform in all-county festival
Clyde-Savannah fifth and sixth-graders recently performed at the elementary all-county festival, held at Sodus Elementary School on March 1 and...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Furber, Jacqueline J. HURON: Age 83, of Huron NY left this life on March 10, 2019. Jacqueline (Jackie) was born...
McCarthy, Richard F. “Dick”
PALMYRA: Richard F. “Dick” McCarthy 77, of Palmyra, NY, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY. ...
Craig, George E.
PORT GIBSON/NEWARK: George E. Craig 69, of Atwater St., died March 9 2019. George was born in Newark on January...