October 6th 2020, Tuesday
Cramer, Esther

by WayneTimes.com
September 13, 2019

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 100. Please join the family for a graveside committal service at 11am on Tuesday, September 17 in Palmyra Cemetery. Esther was born on September 1, 1919 in Palmyra, NY the daughter of John and Susan Cook Coveney. She was married to her husband of 58 years, Ralph M. Cramer on March 16, 1938 in Corfu, New York. Together they spent many years working the family farm. Mrs. Cramer is predeceased by her husband Ralph and brother Ernest Coveney. She is survived by her sons Ronald (Nancy) Cramer and Roger (Sharon) Cramer; grandchildren Kim (Bob) Wilkins, Rory (Marie) Cramer, Trevor (Michelle) Cramer and Christine (Shawn) Szabo and great-grandchildren Andy Wilkins, Ethan Cramer, Spencer Cramer, Liam Szabo and Evan Szabo.

