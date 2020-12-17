Powered by Dark Sky
December 17th 2020, Thursday
Crandall, Daniel J.

by WayneTimes.com
December 17, 2020

SODUS:  Entered into rest on December 14, 2020 at age 47. Predeceased by his father: Donald B. Crandall. Daniel had a strong affection for animals.  He was an avid fisherman and had a talent for baking apple pies. He enjoyed talking with people and made friends everywhere he went. Survived by his loving mother: Donna Crandall; brother: David Crandall; nieces: Allison (Koray) and Natalie (Jack) Crandall; nephew: Brendan Crandall; great nephew: Bentley; many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) December 20, 2020 from 2pm -4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.  Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.  All NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed. Courtesy of no flowers has been requested.  Donations can be made to the Cracker Box Palace: PO Box 174, Alton, NY  14413. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com     

Local Weather

