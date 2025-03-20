What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Crandall, Donna L. 

March 20, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SODUS: Entered into rest peacefully on March 19, 2025 at age 75.

Predeceased by her husband: Donald B. Crandall; son: Daniel J. Crandall; brother: John Pettengill.

Donna was a friend to everyone she met.  She enjoyed socializing, telling stories and engaging with small children.

Survived by her loving and devoted son: David J. Crandall; grandchildren: Brendan Crandall, Allison (Koray) Calik and Natalie (Mason) Crandall; great grandchildren: Bentley, Osman and Selin; siblings: Don (Linda) and Wayne (Wendy) Pettengill, Jamie (Bill) Huther and Holly Keagle; sister in law: Laurel Albrecht; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) March 24, 2025 from 5pm -7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.  Donna’s burial will be held on (Tuesday) March 25, 2025 at 10:30am in Lake View Cemetery. 

Courtesy of no flowers has been requested.  Donations can be made to the Cracker Box Palace: PO Box 174, Alton, NY  14413.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.