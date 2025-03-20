Crandall, Donna L. 

SODUS: Entered into rest peacefully on March 19, 2025 at age 75.

Predeceased by her husband: Donald B. Crandall; son: Daniel J. Crandall; brother: John Pettengill.

Donna was a friend to everyone she met. She enjoyed socializing, telling stories and engaging with small children.

Survived by her loving and devoted son: David J. Crandall; grandchildren: Brendan Crandall, Allison (Koray) Calik and Natalie (Mason) Crandall; great grandchildren: Bentley, Osman and Selin; siblings: Don (Linda) and Wayne (Wendy) Pettengill, Jamie (Bill) Huther and Holly Keagle; sister in law: Laurel Albrecht; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) March 24, 2025 from 5pm -7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Donna’s burial will be held on (Tuesday) March 25, 2025 at 10:30am in Lake View Cemetery.

Courtesy of no flowers has been requested. Donations can be made to the Cracker Box Palace: PO Box 174, Alton, NY 14413.

