Crandall, Laura Elizabeth

WALWORTH: Laura Crandall went to be with our Lord on January 23, 2023, at 12:09 am. Laura is predeceased by her mother Sheleen Breed; Grandparents Rev. Sheldon Peterson, Lois Peterson, and Ronald Breed. Laura is survived by her husband Shawn Crandall; her 3 children Jonah Crandall, Caleb Crandall, and Isabelle Crandall. Laura is also survived by her grandmother Barbra Breed; father Daniel (Debbie) Breed; brother Christopher (Tina) Breed; sister Jessica (Carl) Provenzano; 13 nieces and nephews and many aunts and uncles.

Laura was born in Jamestown, New York. Laura’s life was devoted to God and her 3 children. Her children were her greatest pleasure and her greatest accomplishment. She loved them more than anything else in this world.

Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours, Friday, January 27, 2023 from 4 to 7 pm at Living Word Assembly of God Church, 2344 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519. A memorial service to celebrate Laura’s life will be offered on Saturday, January 28, 2023 , 11AM, at Living Word Assembly of God Church, with a small reception afterwards at the church. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Laura can be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Carlton Street & Elm Street, Buffalo, NY 14263. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.