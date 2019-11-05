Crandon, Arthur Lloyd

LYONS: Age 78, of Middle Sodus Rd., passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 after a long illness with the comfort of his family’s love. Family and friends may call Friday (Nov. 8) from 4 to 7 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. A funeral service will be held Saturday (Nov. 9) 11 am at Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 William St. Lyons. All are welcome to attend a reception at the church following the service. For those wishing, memorials may be made to the Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 William St. Lyons, NY 14489. Arthur was born June 5, 1941 in Baldwinsville, a son to the late Lloyd and Winifred Navin Crandon. He loved working on their family farm in Baldwinsville. He married his childhood sweetheart in 1961 and together they ventured on to Lyons to pursue 45 years of farming and family life on their dairy and crop farm. Art was especially proud of his children and their families. He loved spending time with friends and family and was active in Cooperative Extension, Toastmasters, and Baldwinsville Class of 1959 reunions. Art is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sheila, of 58 years; son Duane (Barbara); 3 daughters, Jane (Steven) Westfall, Jean (Robert) Hoe and Valerie (Fred) Reyna; 10 grandchildren and their families; Jerred, Bridget and Richard Crandon, Heidi, Mary, Andrew and Eric Westfall; Adam, Alison and Andrea Hoe; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Connie) Crandon; sister, Maralee Crandon and brother-in-law, Edward Olmstead. keysorfuneral homes.com