Crane, Barbara Jean

SAVANNAH/PLANO TX: Barbara Jean Crane, 60, of Savannah, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Plano, TX. She is survived by her daughter Melissa (Antarius) Aldridge and 2 grandsons Tahraun and Liam. Her siblings MaryLou (Robert) Lockwood, Sally (Dennis) Stowell, John (Laurie) Crane, Virginia (Charles)SanAngelo, Richard Crane, Margaret (Jack) Sloan, Robert(Jill Crane, Paul (Jill) Crane, Ellen Taylor and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Fredrick and Dorothy Crane. Barbara served her country in the Army for 22+ years. She served overseas during Operation Desert Storm. Barbara was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal x2, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and more. Barbara was very proud and honored to serve the United States of America. Calling hours will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at the Savannah Family of God Church, 13165 E. Church St. in Savannah, NY from 4:00-7:00 pm. A celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10:00am at the Savannah Family of God Church followed by a graveside service at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery in Huron, NY. A reception at the Savannah Family of God Church will follow. Donations in Barbara’s honor can be made to the Savannah Family of God Church.