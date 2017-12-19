Crane, Dorothy M.

WOLCOTT: Age 88. Passed away on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years, Fredrick, in 1996. She is survived by her children; Mary Lou (Robert) Lockwood, Sally (Dennis) Stowell, John (Laurie), Virginia (Chuck) San Angelo, Richard, Margaret (Jack) Sloan, Barbara, Robert (Jill), Paul (Jill Penta), Ellen and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, siblings; Gordan (Barb) Youngman, Graydon (Molly) Youngman, Douglas (Joan) Youngman, Dallas (Delpha) Youngman, Gerald (Lois) Youngman, Sister-in-laws; Arlene and Mary Youngman, Flora Bell Crane, and a host of other relatives and friends. Dorothy enjoyed her many flower gardens and was a Foster Grandma at NRW elementary for many years.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W Main Street in Wolcott. Where Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11am. Interment in Huron Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to: Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main St, Woloctt. NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hsnorton.com