Crane, Flora Belle

BUTLER: Passed on November 1, 2018, at 94 years young, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was born in Wolcott, N.Y. on February 20, 1924 to Hugh and Mildred Green. She attended Leavenworth HS in Wolcott and studied Business at Rochester Business Institute. She was a partner at Green Dairy Farms. Flora married Clarence Crane February 12, 1948 and had two children. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Wolcott, N.Y. and a member of the Order of Eastern Stars. She was an avid traveler, enjoying adventures to almost all 50 states, countless treks to California and many tours all over the world. She loved the outdoors and roughing it at the cabin in Canada. Flora is survived by son, David George Crane of Hot Springs, Calif.; and daughter, Sharon Crane Rios of Santa Rosa, Calif.; six grandchildren David Aldrich, Shilo Losino, Chimene Hobbs, Naycis Rios, Huguette Rios, and Isamar Rios; six great-grandchildren Devin, Dylan, Sydney, Cheyanne, Cera and Charlotte; her brother, George Green and MANY nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Clarence Crane 1990; and brother, Felix Green. A celebration of life will be held on December 1, 2018 at Noon at the First Baptist Church in Wolcott N.Y. Reception will follow. Flora will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Butler Center Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers a Donation in her name may be made to charities such as: Susan G Komen Cancer Research, American Heart Association, Earl Baum Center for the Blind, Santa Rosa, Calif. or Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Center. keysorfuneralhomes.com